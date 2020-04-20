The Apostle Paul said to Timothy, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17). The Scripture is the Bible we read. It is the words of God that were given to man to write. God spoke by inspiration to 40 men over the course of 1,600 years to make known His will.
These words are contained in the Old Testament and in the New Testament of the Bible. Through the Old Testament we see the Creation of all things and the Fall of Man. We see mankind struggle to find purpose in life after being thrown out of the Garden of Eden. We also see God’s plan of love for mankind and revelation of how He would bring mankind back into a state of righteousness. The revelation would be shown little by little throughout the Old Testament. We see God’s chosen people, the Israelites, and His love for them as they were brought out of bondage in Egypt to a land that was promised to them by God. As the Israelites lived in this land they fell farther and farther away from serving God until they were brought into captivity again. As all this was going on, God continued to reveal His plan of redemption. His plan continuously pointed to the Messiah who was coming to die for the sins of all mankind.
The words of the New Testament tell us of when Jesus came to earth and all the wonderful signs and miracles that He performed. We see glimpses into the heart of Christ as He goes about healing and having compassion on many of those He has contact with. Those who are blind receive their sight, the deaf are given hearing, the lepers are cleansed, the lame are given restoration to their body and the Gospel is preached to the poor (Matthew 11:5). Jesus has come to show that He is the Son of God and to fulfill prophecy by dying on the cross for the sins of the world.
These New Testament words show us the death of Christ and the excruciating pain that He had to endure. We read of Him being buried in a tomb only to rise three days later. Fifty days after that, the Apostle Peter, moved by the Holy Spirit, preaches to Jewish people in Jerusalem, and on that day about 3,000 souls were baptized for the remission of their sins (Acts 2). The church is established and grows from that day. In Acts 8:1, we see those who were members of the church being scattered after the death of Stephen. The church won’t stay in Jerusalem, but it will eventually go into all the world just as Jesus had commanded (Matthew 28:18-20).
These New Testament words contain the writing of inspired men as they wrote to different churches and different individuals to encourage proper living and holding fast to the faith (1 Corinthians 16:13). The letters contained God’s breathed-out inspiration for how He is to be served, His words and direction for our conduct, servitude and daily life with one another. The church can know the importance of assembling and how to worship God, worshipping in spirit and in truth as Jesus stated in John 4:24.
All the words of the Bible have been given by God. Everything that God has ever spoken is profitable for men. God has spoken both blessings and warnings, and these words mankind needed to hear and to be moved to action. No word of God, unlike the word of man, has ever led one to a path of destruction. God's word gives hope for eternal life.
Paul told Timothy that the word was good for doctrine. God has told us what to believe. The Bible tells us and shows us that Jesus is the Son of God. A careful study of the Bible will lead us to no other conclusion. Then knowing that Jesus is the Son, we are instructed in matters of obedience and then how to serve Him.
Paul also tells Timothy that the Scripture is useful for reproof. The Bible clearly indicates our faults. We are sinners, separated from God (Isaiah 59:1-2; Romans 3:23). Sin is that which goes against the will of God. Through the Bible we can understand what God wants from our lives and know the difference between right and wrong.
Knowing the difference between right and wrong, what is pleasing and displeasing to God, we can correct behavior. It is not enough to know the difference between right and wrong. A Christian must do that which is right and bring glory to the name of God. The Bible will indicate to us how to correct behavior.
God, through this inspired word tells us how to live. He has given instruction in righteousness. These instructions are the will of God given through Jesus and the Holy Spirit. As the Psalmist stated, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.” (Psalms 119:105) I do not have to walk in the dark trying to guess how God would have me live.
The man of God may be complete through these words of the Bible. Paul told Timothy that one could be thoroughly equipped. God has not left us guessing what He wants us to know. He has revealed those things that are necessary for example, for praise, for service, for obedience, for knowledge, and for hope of eternal life. God has given us the opportunity to be fully prepared for any trial or hardship that we might face in this life. Through the inspired word we can know, grow, and go. We can know the word of God. We can grow in our knowledge and faith. We can go to heaven if we are faithful to Him.
However, we must put into action a study of the Bible. A Bible that sits in the closet or on an end table or in a drawer that is never opened will do us no good. We must study to know the will of God and in this study, we can be prepared for every action. “Be diligent to present yourself approved unto God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly diving the word of truth." (2 Timothy 2:15)
