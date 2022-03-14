1. Pastures for Profit

Starting Thursday, March 31, the Ohio State University Pike Extension Office will be hosting a webinar series regarding a variety of pasture and grazing topics.

Cost of the course is $50, but members of the Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council are eligible for a $15 discount on registration.

Those wishing to register can visit: https://go.osu.edu/pasturesforprofit2022

2. AAA: Lower crude oil prices could ease recent spikes at the pump

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 29 cents higher this week at $4.092 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $4.092

Average price during the week of March 7, 2022 $3.800

Average price during the week of March 15, 2021 $2.717

3. March 16 in History

On March 16, 1751, James Madison, fourth President of the United States (1809-17), was born. On March 16, 1833, Susan Hayhurst became the first woman to graduate from a pharmacy college. On March 16, 1954, CBS introduced The Morning Show hosted by Walter Cronkite to compete with NBC’s Today Show. On March 16, 1968, U.S. troops in Vietnam destroyed a village consisting mostly of women and children, the action is remembered as the My-Lai massacre.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

