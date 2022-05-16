Waverly BOE special meeting May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Waverly City Schools Board of Education is holding a special board meeting on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8 a.m. in the high school study hall for the purpose of hiring personnel. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Board Meeting Schools Board Of Education Study Hall School Work Personnel High School Purpose Meeting Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Futhey makes his decision and will suit up for Ohio on the gridiron Wings and Strings Festival coming to Piketon Athens County wants to delay Bellar federal lawsuit PCSO arrests two Michigan men for alleged drug trafficking Ohio Senate Candidate speaks on the issues in Piketon visit Trending Recipes
