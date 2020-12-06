Fluor-BWXT (FBP) provided assistance to local charities and cheer to several area families this holiday season with a donation of 133 turkeys and hams. The food was distributed to families in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.
Each year, the Fluor-BWXT Employee Morale Committee purchases turkeys and hams from locally-owned Ritchie’s Marketplace to present to employees during the holiday season. Any that are not picked up are distributed to be donated.
“We know 2020 has been a year of challenges, so we are happy to not only provide our employees with a show of our appreciation, but also support a local business and provide a holiday meal to those who need it,” said JD Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “We appreciate the local charities and church groups working with our volunteers to help get these donations to families in our area.”
The Employee Morale Committee volunteers personally delivered the turkeys and hams to the Waverly COPE Program, Portsmouth Homeless Shelter, Catholic Services, Firebrick Christian Baptist Church, Huntington Local Schools Kindness Cupboard, Bethesda Christian Church, Be the Blessing Outreach, and Southern Ohio Domestic Violence Shelter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.