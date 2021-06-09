Archives - Redstreaks CC 2nd state 6-9-21 6622.jpg
From the Tuesday, November 21, 1989 edition of the Waverly News-Watchman ...

REDSTREAKS TAKE SECOND AT STATE MEET

The Piketon cross county team came in second in Division III at the state cross country meet Saturday at Scioto Downs. Out of 16 teams, Piketon produced a team score of 89, just behind Caldwell with a 61. 

Members of the Piketon cross country team are pictured on the Runner-Up podium at the state cross country meet. 

Front, left to right, are Assistant Coach Phil Howard and Coach Greg Shepherd. 

Back, left to right, are Rob Radabaugh, Jeff Sheets, Shawn DeWitt, Jason Lamerson, Seth Douthitt, Chris Bumgardner, and Nathan Anderson. 

