CHILLICOTHE — As many parents and young athletes know, it’s a standard requirement to get a sports physical before starting any new school sports season.
Whether your student is in grade school or college, sports physicals are necessary to reduce sports-related injuries, discover underlying health issues, and help prevent any existing conditions that could lead to serious or even fatal physical issues.
To help student athletes and parents, Adena offers convenient opportunities for sports physicals through its wellness exams at Adena Pediatrics and Adena Family Medicine. Simply bring in your school sports paperwork and your Adena physician will review and sign it as part of your child’s wellness exam. It’s easy, and most insurance will cover this under one annual wellness visit, meaning no extra fees.
Getting a sports physical helps to set a baseline for young athletes. As students get older, their bodies change. Tending to or bringing awareness of early potential issues, like changes in metabolism or aches from bone growth or joints, can allow Adena physicians to take preventative measures. Young athletes, knowing they may have an issue, weakness or sensitivity, can train to help overcome or avoid certain physical conditions.
If your child has already had their annual wellness exam within the last six to eight weeks, Adena Pediatrics and Adena Family Medicine can often sign off on the sports physical paperwork following their visit. Contact your Adena pediatrician or family medicine office to check your eligibility.
If a sports physical is all you need, Adena has you covered so your health is up-to-date and ready for action. Adena Pediatrics, Adena Family Medicine and Adena Urgent Cares offer quick, convenient, comprehensive sports physicals for only $25. Adena Urgent Cares also accept walk-in appointments.
For more information and ways to schedule an appointment, visit Adena.org/sportsphysicals.
