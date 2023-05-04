Village of Piketon logo

PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening. Among agenda items was Resolution 2023-10 which “authorizes all actions necessary to effect a governmental electricity aggregation program with opt-out provisions pursuant to Section 4928.29 of the Ohio Revised Code, directing the Pike County Board of Elections to submit a ballot question to the electors.”

Representatives from Aspen Energy (out of Dublin) visited council in February and explained how they felt an aggregation program would help the village.


