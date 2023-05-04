PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening. Among agenda items was Resolution 2023-10 which “authorizes all actions necessary to effect a governmental electricity aggregation program with opt-out provisions pursuant to Section 4928.29 of the Ohio Revised Code, directing the Pike County Board of Elections to submit a ballot question to the electors.”
Representatives from Aspen Energy (out of Dublin) visited council in February and explained how they felt an aggregation program would help the village.
“An electric aggregation program is everybody buying together, in the village, and getting a low, fixed cost to help out the residents and a vetted option for the residents to have cheaper cost on their electric,” John Theibert from Aspen Energy said at the February meeting.
At the beginning of the discussion, Monday, councilman Isaac Dixon questioned if the village was obligated to a specific company to use if council chose to adopt the resolution.
Dixon was told that the village was not obligated to any one company if the resolution was adopted.
“The only thing where those guys (Aspen Energy) have a little bit is they did come here,” Spencer said. “They came here and spent some time and sought us out.”
“They’re the only ones that expressed any interest in doing it for us,” Councilman Vic Brushart added.
“If it (the resolution) passes, we’ll be put on the ballot,” mayor Billy Spencer said. “You know people can vote on it. We’ll have to have a series of open meetings.”
The resolution does say that in advance of those meetings notices must be placed in the local newspaper.
Councilman Dennis Foreman questioned who had to pay for the notices in the newspaper. He wondered if it was the village or the aggregation company. Foreman did not like the idea of the village having to pay for something that is supposedly free.
“We got to have the procedures done. We got to set up all things,” Foreman said. “Where are those guys (the company’s representatives) at?”
“We’ll have a couple of public meetings. I just want to make sure that everyone that lives in town has the chance to speak up for or against it, or just ask questions about it,” Spencer said.
The measure passed by a 4-1 with Foreman dissenting.
“Seems to me like it’s a win-win,” Brushart said after the vote. “You can’t lose. If you don’t like it you opt-out. If you like it, you can save 30 percent on your electric bill.”
The electrical aggregation measure will appear on the ballot for residents in the Village of Piketon. The Village of Waverly recently had an electrical aggregation program that was tuned down by the voters.
