The Farm-N-Friends 4-H Club, led by advisors Cyndi Wallace, Beth Johnson, and Jessy Mustard saw a need in Pike County and have helped fill the gap with the club’s community show clothing booth they have available for junior fair exhibitors during the Pike County Fair. The efforts of the Farm-N-Friends 4-H club members and advisors have not gone unnoticed, and they were recently notified of their selection as an Ohio 4-H Community Service Award Winner, and will be formally recognized at the 2023 Ohio 4-H Conference in Columbus on March 11.

“With nearly a 20% poverty rate in Pike County, many families struggle to have basic necessities, and many 4-H families cannot afford to purchase appropriate show clothes for their children to wear while showing their animals at the county fair,” explained Joy Bauman, Pike County 4-H Youth Development Educator. The Farm-N-Friends decided to help those youth in need.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments