PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Feb. 10, 2020
Julia A. Olsen - D.U.I. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. License suspended from Feb. 10, 2020 to Aug. 11, 2020. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Julia A. Olsen - Pass bad check. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Julia A. Olsen - Weaving. Pled no contest. Found guilty.
Joseph E. Sandlin - Domestic violence and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joseph E. Sandlin - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Laura McGowen and Dustin Ison. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at West Side Diner, 12 Buckner Street, Latham, Ohio 45646. $100 in court costs.
Cody A. Farley - Assault and theft. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear for pre-trial hearings and trial. No cost to defendant.
Michael Justice - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act (driving without insurance). Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Heather Penwell - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall serve 18 days of electronically monitored house arrest (E.M.H.A.), must be completed within six months. Defendant is a second time offender within 10 years. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $525 fine. $100 in court costs. 5 jail days. License suspended from Feb. 10, 2020 to Feb. 8, 2027.
Heather Penwell - OVI/Refusal, non. compliance license suspension, and driving under suspension - operator's license forfeit. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brenda L. Blankenship - Menacing. Pled no contest. Reduced. One year standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Tara Bowman and Bobbie Mercer and shall stay away from the premises located at Ameristay, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Brenda L. Blankenship - Aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joseph E. Sandlin - Receiving (4X). Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James W. Dutcher - Traffick cigarettes. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Luther L. Anderson - Underage consumption. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
James M. Laxton - Theft, unauthorize use, and possession of drug instruments Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Latham 1st Stop in an amount to be determined by the probation department. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Brittany Tong. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Latham 1st Stop, Latham, Ohio 45646. $300 in court costs.
James W. Laxton - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Cindy R. Stidham - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
Cindy R. Stidham - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Luther L. Anderson - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall diligently try to obtain a valid Ohio motor vehicle operator's License and full driving privileges, and the defendant shall report the results of the defendant's efforts in writing to the probation officer of this court on or before Feb. 10, 2020.
Luther L. Anderson - Distracted driving and fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher S. Canter - License forfeit. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher S. Canter - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibilty Act (driving without insurance). Pled guilty. Found guilty. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.