The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the county on Tuesday, June 1.

The Health District recently reported that there were six new cases in the county as of Tuesday and there had been 12 new recoveries and one additional COVID patient had been released from the hospital.

As of Tuesday there were 13 active cases in the county and four COVID patients being hospitalized. As for an update on the vaccination effort, the Health District reports that there have been 13,310 vaccines administered throughout the county to this point.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,479 cases reported in the county and the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Pike County remains at 34.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments