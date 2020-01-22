Kaitlyn Burchett of Lucasville was named to the Fall 2019 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. During this term, Kaitlyn's academic major was Chemistry. This accomplishment is a sign of Kaitlyn's hard work and commitment to learning.
More than 1,950 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall 2019 College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.