PIKETON — On May 14, those looking to support law enforcement will get an opportunity to do say by participating in the “Back the Blue Gun Raffle.”
The raffle, hosted at the Wings and Strings event in Piketon, will feature a first and second prize of the Historical Armory Pike County Ohio Limited Historical Edition Henry .22 LR rifle.
The American-made rifle combines meticulous research, original artwork, and finely detailed engraving to celebrate the history of Pike County. There will only be 25 Pike County Ohio rifle sets ever produced by Historical Armory.
The engraving can be found on both sides of the American walnut forearm, with the name and establishment date of Pike County on the right side and the state name and nickname on the left side.
Both sides of the receiver are engraved with an elaborate scroll and banner pattern. Each rifle is individually numbered on the left side of the receiver, for example an edition of 25 rifles would be numbered 1 of 25, 2 of 25 and so on.
Tickets are on sale now and will be available to purchase at the Wings and Strings event also. For more information, call 740-708-0010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.