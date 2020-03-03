PIKE COUNTY
COURT NEWS
Jan. 3, 2020
Keith R. Sharp - Petty theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant completed substance abuse counseling and victim’s request. No cost to defendant.
Jonathan D. Claytor - ALS license suspension and Financial Responsibility Act license suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant obtained employment driving privileges. No cost to defendant.
Brandon S. Bear - Fictitious registration. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
James Laxton - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibility Act. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jan. 6, 2020
Erik N. Miller - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may be furloughed from jail to attend and successfully complete a residential drug treatment program at the discretion of the Pike County Probation Department. Defendant shall successfully complete the residential drug treatment program and follow all rules and recommendations of the facility. If defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish remaining jail sentence. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Alan E. Melton - Assault. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Rosetta Houchin. $100 in court costs.
Jeremiah M. Green - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jeremiah M. Green - Possession of drug instruments and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Richard D. Rittenhouse - Petty theft, criminal damages, and possession of criminal tools. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Vallery Ford, Waverly, Ohio, 45690, Vallery Chevrolet, Waverly, Ohio 45690, and Hometown Chevrolet, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Richard D. Rittenhouse - Petty theft, criminal damages (3X), criminal mischief, criminal trespass (4X) and obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Scarlett D. Hannah - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Scarlett D. Hannah - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with John Hannah. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 297 Meadow Run Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.
Cheyenne L. Payne - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with David Carter and Twyla Carter. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.
Cheyenne L. Payne - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kyle L. Ward - Violation of protection order. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Case dismissed per filing officer’s request. No cost to defendant.
