1. Waverly BOE meeting next week
The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the high school study hall.
2. Only one active COVID-19 case reported in Pike County
The latest COVID-19 report from the Pike County General Health District revealed that there is only one active case in the county. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 7,556 cases, 114 deaths, and 19,200 vaccines given as of the latest report.
3. April 10 in History
On April 10, 1912, The Titanic began her maiden voyage which will end in disaster. On April 10, 1925, F. Scott Fitzgerald published The Great Gatsby. On April 10, 1945, Allied troops liberate the Nazi concentration camp of Buchenwald north of Weener, Germany. On April 10, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first black to play major league baseball as he took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
