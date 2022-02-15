1. AAA: Gas prices drop in southern Ohio
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is two cents lower this week at $3.264 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.264
Average price during the week of Feb. 7, 2022 $3.286
Average price during the week of Feb. 16, 2021 $2.461
See inside for more details.
2. A brief history of Valentine’s Day
Inside this edition, featured columnist Jerry Ison has the story of how Valentine’s Day- celebrated this year on Monday, Feb. 14- came to be.
While its namesake is commonly known, the holiday’s history is one that dates back to the days of the Roman Empire. This is part one of a two-part series, which will be continued in our upcoming Sunday edition.
3. Feb. 16 in History
On Feb. 16, 1934, thousands of Socialists battled Communists at a rally in New York's Madison Square Garden. On Feb. 16, 1952, the FBI arrested 10 members of the Ku Klux Klan in North Carolina. On Feb. 16, 1957, a U.S. flag flew over an outpost in Wilkes Land, Antarctica. On Feb. 16, 1959, Fidel Castro took the oath as Cuban premier in Havana. On Feb. 16, 1965, four persons were held in a plot to blow up the Statue of Liberty, Liberty Bell and the Washington Monument.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
