CHILLICOTHE— The 8th annual Write In Red - Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest was conducted during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 25-29, for all middle and high school students.
Students were given a red pen to write an essay for the contest about how to prevent drug, alcohol, and tobacco abuse. The Paint Valley ADAMH Board service area includes 22 school districts. Seventeen out of the 22 districts participated and sent in entries. One student from each county was selected to receive a $500 scholarship to any accredited college or university.
We are pleased to announce that the following students were awarded a $100 prize for winning their school's essay contest and a $500 scholarship for winning the county contest:
- Alekae Mikyl Wilson, Miami Trace Middle School - Fayette County
- Jaeden Olivia Drury, Fairfield Middle School - Highland County
- Reighlyn Byerly, Westfall High School - Pickaway County
- Skyla Nichols, Western Middle School - Pike County
- Hannah Louise Balusik, Huntington High School - Ross County
Paint Valley ADAMH Board Executive Director, Penny Dehner, stated "Each year the students provide absolutely the best essays, touching our hearts and opening our eyes as we realize how the environment impacts their lives. It is so energizing to see our youth take a proactive stand against drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse by sharing their personal stories, doing research into relevant issues and explain their determination to remain drug free."
The following students were school winners and awarded $100 for the Write In Red Essay Contest:
- Makala Espericueta, Fairfield High School
- Mia Snyder, Greenfield High School
- Cade Raike, Greenfield Middle School
- Sarah Newsome, Hillsboro High School
- Malachi Aber, Hillsboro Middle School
- Matalyn Magee, Lynchburg Clay Middle School
- Aiden Elliott, White Oak High School
- Gabriel Ulery, White Oak Middle School
- Kyla Poorman, Eastern High School
- Keegan Brandum, Eastern Middle School
- Kennedy C. Jenkins, Piketon High School
- Briar Penwell, Piketon Middle School
- Eric Patton, Waverly High School
- Kacie R Schuyler, Western High School
- Jenna Martin, Adena High School
- Lydia Beery, Adena Middle School
- Andrea Cougill, Chillicothe High School
- Katelyn Gray, Chillicothe Middle School
- Nicholas Ray Hughes, Huntington Middle School
- Ameryss Ware, Southeastern Middle School
- Avery Barker, Southeastern High School
- Elliott McHenry, Unioto High School
- Braydon Botts, Unioto Middle School
- Grace Jenkins, Zane Trace High School
Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross Counties.
