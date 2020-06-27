We continue our thoughts today on salvation. We have spent time considering texts from Acts on conversions to Christianity and salvation that is offered through hearing the word of God, believing that Jesus is the Son of God, confessing that Jesus is the Son of God, repenting of our sins and being baptized for the remission of sins. We note that one must also remain faithful until death.
We must also take the time to explore what makes salvation possible: God’s grace.
In Ephesians 2:4-10, Paul states, “But God, who is rich in mercy because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved) and raised up together, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, that in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves: It is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them”.
These verses have caused a lot of controversy and misunderstanding over the years. Paul mentions twice in these verses that we are saved by grace. This is absolutely correct. However, remember when we said that all biblical verses must be considered to gain complete understanding of salvation. This is not a stand-alone group of verses. One must not say, “God saves, so nothing is required of me!” By doing that, one would make this verse more important than all others. However, we must fully understand what is being said about grace and apply it to the hope of salvation to have a full understanding of God’s plan.
In the very beginning, God knew that human beings would sin. He knew this would be the case prior to the creation. Then in the Garden of Eden, man showed God what He already knew, “Mankind is sinful.” Eve was tempted by the serpent, and she and Adam ate of the forbidden fruit. Because of this we find that mankind was separated from God. God and man used to walk in the garden. Following sin, man was separated from God, never to come back into His presence in the garden and would have ongoing separation. Because of God’s love or grace, several thousand years later, He made a way for all mankind to come back into a relationship with God in which eternity in heaven is the reward.
Making our way back to God is only made possibly because of the blood of Christ. The blood of Christ was made available because of the love of God and Christ. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) God loved all of mankind so much that He was willing to send Jesus to make a way possible back to Him. “Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends” (John 15:13).
God’s grace is unmerited favor. It cannot be earned. If I could do all things wonderful and amazing, it would not come close to earning God’s love. The beginning of salvation can only be possible because God has given us a hope through His unlimited love. This unlimited love has been shown to all of mankind because Jesus died for all.
Without the grace of God, we have no way ever to return to Him. Without His grace we are lost forever. It is impossible for man to develop a way to have forgiveness of sins. “Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved.” (Acts 4:12) This name is Jesus Christ.
When it comes to our salvation, God’s love is the starting point. Without this point, there is no path to follow. There is no race to run. There is no way back to God. However, just because God loves us does not mean that we do not play a role in our salvation. God’s love provides a way for obedience. Even the Ephesians that the apostle Paul wrote to were baptized (Acts 19:5). This shows that they, the Ephesians, understood being in hope of salvation was more than only God’s love. Let no man say that we are saved by grace only because it contradicts scripture. We are saved by grace that moves us to faithful obedience and a workmanship in the kingdom.
Scott is the minister at the Elm Grove Church of Christ. Meeting times are Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for Bible class and 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for worship. Mid-week Bible study is on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Please visit our website at elmgrovechurchofchrist.org . He invites any questions or comments and would love to sit down and study. He can be reached at the Elm Grove Church of Christ at 740-835-6470 or at bbison7618@gmail.com
