A bright, blue sky outside indicates that gray winter days are mostly behind us. Warmth teases us after winter appeared to last so long. When cooler temperatures prevail, we know that they will not linger. We are on the verge, between one season and the next. Our calendar indicates that the start of spring is still weeks away. However, plants and animals use seasonal cues. No one I know is longing for cold weather’s prompt return. We are ready for change. What used to be is returning again. The chance of more winter weather does still exist. It cannot stop the flourish of new life and activity that is on the way.
Scioto County’s Shawnee State Park hosts Skunk Cabbage, Ohio’s first native wildflower to bloom. Sure enough on March 6, this appropriately named plant had emerged near Bear Lake. This population is one of few in the southern part of the state. The other is at Kinnickinnick Fen in Ross County. Skunk Cabbage, common especially in northeastern Ohio, prefers wetland habitat. Its name arises from the stinky pollinator-attracting odor it gives off. This plant, capable of producing heat, can grow despite the presence of ice and snow. By late spring to early summer, its large, green leaves will be easy to see.
Chalet Nivale Nature Preserve in Adams County is a great place to view Snow Trillium. Owned by the Arc of Appalachia, this Bacon Flat Road spot allows you to view one of the largest colonies in the state. Optimum viewing of this rare early bloomer is from mid to late March. Unlike White Trillium, the official state wildflower, Snow Trillium is much smaller in size. Waterproof boots are in order. The trail crosses shallow streams in more than one location. The Early Buttercup Trail along bluffs, woods, and water is a great place to see several.
Another wildflower, special to our area, is the endangered Golden Star lily. Arrive at Gladys Riley Golden Star Lily Nature Preserve on a sunny day for the best views of this flower. The preserve’s namesake was an influential schoolteacher who loved nature. Her family used to own part of the land making up this preserve. Go to Tick Ridge-Koenig Hill Road in Otway to find it. These rare flowers bloom for a short time also in mid to late March. To see them, take either trail - the Yellow Buckeye or the White Walnut. Their sunshine yellow sepals and anthers will face the sun. Although easier to find, Yellow and White Trout lilies, in sharp contrast, droop. Yellow Trout lilies also have brown anthers, another difference.
While March is off to a good start, we can expect even more to come. For nature enthusiasts, what we have not seen in a year is about to reoccur. Those of you who are starting to explore, look forward to additional excitement in the coming months. With each passing day, more reports declare that southern Ohio is waking up. Each place mentioned harbors many other natural treasures. Visitors will find them. Spring wildflowers are fleeting, fragile beauties. Take advantage of getting out to see them. Their variety will be a feast for your eyes. Spring is almost here!
