PIKE COUNTY COURT
Feb. 8, 2021
Melissa W. Hallowell - Child endangerment, possession of drug instruments, and possession of drugs. Cases dismissed without prejudice. Defendant successfully completed drug court program. No cost to defendant.
Stephen M. Collins - Criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. State to pursue probation violation. No cost to defendant.
Tyler R. Rucker - Violation of protection order. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Scarlett D. Hannah - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute and defendant is compliant with mental health counseling. No cost to defendant.
Billy L. Conley - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant completed three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program). $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Billy L. Conley - OVI/Breath (low). Dismissed. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
BrandonMichael A. Campbell - Criminal damages, carrying concealed weapon, and criminal trespass. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing, no contact with Ronald Campbell and 824 Leeth Creek Road, Waverly.
Mindy D. Lansing — Criminal damages, carrying concealed weapon, and criminal trespass. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing, no contact with Ronald Campbell and 824 Leeth Creek Road, Waverly.
Tilden R. Thompson - Aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Jennifer R. Roar - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Thomas D. Sams — Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
William L. Cantrell - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
William L. Cantrell - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled no contest. Found guilty.
Terry P. Anderson - No operator’s license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
