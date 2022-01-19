PIKE COUNTY— Jack Frost paid a visit to Pike County on Sunday with upwards of seven inches of snow, much to the liking of area students who enjoyed an even more extended weekend.
The resulting storm prompted Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans to declare the county at a Level 2 Snow Emergency, where only those that felt travel was necessary were told to use the roadways.
Many local businesses had altered plans on Monday as a result, including the closures of the Pike County YMCA, Goodwill in Waverly, and a work delay for Fluor-BWXT personnel at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon.
The inclement weather also contributed to the power outages for thousands in the Jackson-Pike County area according to the American Electric Power Ohio Outage Map as of Monday afternoon.
Surrounding counties experienced similar conditions, where nearby Vinton County went to a Level 3 emergency. In Portsmouth, its police department announced it would be opening a warming station inside the Salvation Army as temperatures dipped on Sunday evening.
Sunday’s snowfall saw Waverly pass its January average of snow accumulation, according to U.S. Climate Data, who reports the village typically experiences four inches of snow during this month.
The News Watchman reached out to its readers to share their snow photos- whether that be sledding, clearing their sidewalks, or any winter-esque moments. These are featured with their courtesy.
