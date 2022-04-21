PIKETON — Starting on Monday, June 6, the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:
From June 6 through Aug. 12, 2022.
• The Eastern Library Branch: 310 Third St., Beaver, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
• The Piketon Library Branch: 200 East Second St., Piketon, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
• The Pike County YMCA: 400 Pride Dr., Waverly, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday
• Vansant Apartments: 2626 Shyville Rd., Piketon, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
• Moore Meadow Apartments: 633 Market St., Piketon, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.