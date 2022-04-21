PIKETON — Starting on Monday, June 6, the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

From June 6 through Aug. 12, 2022.

• The Eastern Library Branch: 310 Third St., Beaver, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

• The Piketon Library Branch: 200 East Second St., Piketon, 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

• The Pike County YMCA: 400 Pride Dr., Waverly, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Vansant Apartments: 2626 Shyville Rd., Piketon, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

• Moore Meadow Apartments: 633 Market St., Piketon, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments