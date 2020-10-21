On October 15, 2020, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) has announced a Self-Select Voluntary Separation Program (SSVSP) seeking to accept 75 employee volunteers at the Department of Energy’s Portsmouth D&D Project site. Employees accepted for participation will separate employment on December 17, 2020. This SSVSP is a stand-alone action. This program will allow Fluor-BWXT to take the next steps in deactivation and demolition of the plant site.

