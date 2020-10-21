On October 15, 2020, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) has announced a Self-Select Voluntary Separation Program (SSVSP) seeking to accept 75 employee volunteers at the Department of Energy’s Portsmouth D&D Project site. Employees accepted for participation will separate employment on December 17, 2020. This SSVSP is a stand-alone action. This program will allow Fluor-BWXT to take the next steps in deactivation and demolition of the plant site.
Trending Now
-
Pike County Sheriff's Office looking for man wanted in stabbing incident
-
Pike County Sheriff's Office, Piketon PD conduct large drug bust
-
Pike County YMCA to give out food boxes on Saturday, Oct. 17
-
Pike YMCA hosting two more food box distribution events on Oct. 21 and 28
-
A proactive approach to helping everyone: Hitching post at Eastern gives Amish access to SOMC Clinic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.