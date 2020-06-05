Recently, a chorus of people across the nation has been seeking justice in the aftermath of the brutal killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed African American man, by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
His tragic death has brought the conversation about the ongoing problem of racism in America to the forefront in recent days, with protests being held throughout the nation demanding justice and equal treatment under the law for African Americans.
A group of concerned citizens used Facebook to organize a local peaceful protest along U.S. Route 23 by Canal Park in Waverly on Friday, and people showed up from the local area and beyond to join their voices in the nationwide chorus for justice. They had signs reminding that “Black Lives Matter” and chanted “No justice, No peace,” as many vehicles on U.S. 23 honked their horns in support of the group’s message.
Among those in attendance on Friday was Corey Harris, who is an assistant basketball coach at the University of Rio Grande.
“I think you have to speak for those who don’t feel like they have a voice, and seeing all these people out here in Waverly really shows that the community is behind everybody,” Harris said.
“I think it is good to see that our country is actually coming together as one,” Harris stated. “At one point, you saw 50 states all have a peaceful protest. The biggest thing here is just making sure that police brutality comes to an end and just racism as a whole.
“I see signs that say ‘Racism is a pandemic too’, and I think that’s so true.”
“It is a disease also,” added Charles Rooks.
Rooks said that he has been traveling and taking part in peaceful protests, and he saw Waverly’s event on a friend’s Facebook page and came down from Columbus to join and support her.
Rooks indicated that racism is a problem on which the country needs to work.
“Hopefully, this will put it (the problem of racism) at the forefront for a second, but we’ve seen this happen before, and usually it dies down and starts back up again,” he said.
Rooks indicated that it is important to reach the youth with an anti-racist message.
“No one is born prejudiced; you’re taught,” he said.
Also in attendance on Friday was Tori Pelphrey, who is from Piketon and is currently an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Rio Grande.
“I think it’s really important, especially in this area, to speak out against the injustice that we’re seeing in the world. Even if we don’t see it here, it’s important for us to speak up because there are a lot of people who need our support even in this area,” Pelphrey said.
“I think, especially in this area, it doesn’t seem as pertinent to us, but just because it’s not our reality doesn’t mean that it’s not somebody else’s reality,” Pelphrey added.
She indicated that she knows she has white privilege and that when she gets pulled over by law enforcement she is not scared. For others, however, fear when being pulled over is their reality.
Pelphrey said she read something that said, “Just because you aren’t sick doesn’t mean the pandemic isn’t real; just because you don’t experience police brutality doesn’t mean that racism isn’t real.”
“Just because it’s not your reality doesn’t mean that it’s not somebody else’s,” she said.
Organizers of Friday’s event also thanked Pike County Interim Sheriff James Nelson for dropping off sandwiches and bottled water to support them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.