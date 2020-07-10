FEMA announced on July 10 Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Program funding totaling $10,166,130 for Ohio to assist the state in preparing to respond to all-hazards and enhancing their emergency management capabilities. The EMPG Program plays an important role in the implementation of the National Preparedness System, supporting efforts to build and sustain core capabilities across the prevention, protection, mitigation, response and recovery mission areas.
"Emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility between the federal government and state, local, tribal and territorial governments across the nation," said Kevin M. Sligh Sr., acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5. “This funding is an important part of our whole community effort to create secure and resilient communities across Ohio and the country.”
The FY 2020 EMPG provides more than $355 million nationwide to assist state, local, tribal and territorial governments in enhancing and sustaining all-hazards emergency management capabilities. The Program focuses on planning, operations, equipment acquisitions, training, exercises, construction, and renovation to enhance and sustain the all-hazards core capabilities of state, local, tribal and territorial governments. Learn more about the program at www.fema.gov/emergency-management-performance-grant-program
FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.
