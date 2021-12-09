Does anyone remember when this business featured on a matchbook cover, Geo M. Downing, Plumbing and Heating on 305 So. Lock St., Waverly, was running?
I don’t know about you, but I don’t see much in the way of matchbook advertising anymore. Hopefully that is because not as many people are smoking. Besides the health effects smoking has, it has to be a bummer financially. The average cost of a pack of cigarettes is $6.10 in Ohio — that works out to $183 a month for a pack a day smoker. That money invested monthly at 10 percent would have made them a millionaire before age 62 if they had started at age 20 ... something like over one million three hundred thousand.
Here are a couple of other historic articles in Waverly. The first is from the April 22, 1886 Waverly Watchman and talks about a dispute in the width of the street.
The short paragraph reads: "There seems to be some misunderstanding in regard to the width of Lock Street through east Waverly among those owning lots along that avenue. Some claim that it is but 60 feet in width and have built their fences on a line with the original street. This is not the case. The deed for this street from Mr. Emmitt to the corporation places its width at 70 feet."
The other article, from the Oct. 3, 1968 Waverly Watchman, talks about the "Brass Castle". The headline is followed by the article in italics.
Headline: Historic Landmark Fast Disappearing
One of Waverly's landmarks will soon be gone when the razing of the building located at the corner of Lock and Second Streets is completed. The present owners, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Edleman, plan to have the grounds leveled and use the area as part of the lawn of their nearby residents.
The building being torn down has been known by several names in its past including "Brass Castle" and "Piketon by the Bridge" when it served travelers on the old road to Piketon. The road followed the curving route of Second St. and connected Waverly and Piketon via the bridge over the Scioto River at the spot where 23 now crosses. After this bridge was built the route was much shorter than by the "river road" or "towpath road."
At one one time a Milliroom family lived in the building as the father operated a bicycle shop in one room. Through the years the building became run down and was finally ordered by authorities to be either torn down or remodeled. It was remodeled by Christopher Toops who resided nearby on W. Second Street and part of the building was torn down. The Edlemans later purchased the property from the Topps heirs and had it modernized. It had been occupied until recently.
Many older residents probably still remember the "Brass Castle" the way it looked in the accompanying picture taken in the early 1900s.
For comments or additional information, please email me at themry@hotmail.com.
