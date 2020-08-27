Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is committed to helping local charities make a difference in our community. FBP recently presented a donation of $10,000 to the Pike County Outreach Council to help provide food for local students and their families.
“We wanted to find a way to make the greatest impact in our community and we know the Pike County Outreach is an excellent partner,” said JD Dowell, Site Project Director. “By working with the Outreach Council, we are able to maximize our efforts and reach out to those who need our help the most.”
The donation will help provide more than 22,000 meals for students and families in Waverly, Piketon, Eastern, and Western school districts, in addition to others in the community.
Waverly City School’s Community Outreach and Parent Engagement (COPE) program will be distributing the food for their district.
“We try to close the gap between home and school so our students aren’t falling through the cracks when they aren’t in our buildings,” said COPE director Jeremy Peters.
Outreach Council Food Pantry Manager Autumn Topping knows firsthand what a donation like this means to their organization. “I just want to thank Fluor, their employees and everyone there for donating to us so we can continue to feed hungry people in the community.”
