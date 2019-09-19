Each year members of the Pike County Senior Center come together to make delicious goodies to be sold and/or auctioned off. This year’s Bake Sale and Auction will be held on Oct. 9 at the Pike County Senior Center. The traditional bake sale will begin at 8 a.m. while the auction begins at 1 p.m. The event is a chance for local businesses, community members and officials to support the Pike County Senior Center. During the sale, these businesses and other locals are able to bid on an assortment of cakes, candies, and pies.
Thomas Brewster will be the auctioneer for the event.
Last year, the auction raised a total of $5,029.17 with 47 items. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the services and activities provided by the Pike County Senior Center.
“The Bake Sale and Auction is a wonderful event that exemplifies the dedication of the Senior Center members and the generosity of the Pike County community. All proceeds and donations are used to support vital services such as home-delivered meals and senior activities. The Pike County Senior Center is appreciative and fortunate to have ongoing, committed support from the community.” says Michelle Diehl, director of Senior and Transit Programs.
For more information about activities and programs of the Pike County Senior Center, please call 740-947-5555.
