WAVERLY—The winter season will be a little more festive this year as Waverly will host a Winter Wonderland Festival on Dec. 11 with the support of Fluor-BWXT as a $2,500 community sponsor.
The Pike County Community Fund organized a new celebration following the cancellation of the Jingle Bell weekend. The Winter Wonderland Festival will offer several Jingle Bell traditions in addition to many new family activities including an ice skating rink and horse and carriage rides.
“We applaud the Pike County Community Fund for their efforts to organize an event of this size in such a short period of time, “said Site Project Director JD Dowell. “This is a wonderful community celebration for everyone to enjoy and we are happy to help make this event a reality.”
"The Pike County Community Fund is so grateful to make the Winter Wonderland Festival an amazing event that our community can enjoy,” said Pike County Community Fund President Bruce Colburn. “The festival would not have been possible without support from Fluor-BWXT, local businesses, everyday citizens and volunteers."
