PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
March 4, 2020
Christopher L. Whetmore - Possession of drug instruments and drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Substance abuse treatment program successfully completed. No cost to defendant.
Christopher L. Whetmore - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Reduced. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Troy Stinson and shall stay away from the premises located at 1211 Sugar Run Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661.
Robert G. Collier - Driving under suspension (fail/reinstate) and non. compliance license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. $350 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ronald B. Stewart - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. One year standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.) and shall refrain from all contact with Wendy Barnes. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Wendy Barnes' residence. $100 in court costs.
Steven R. Slone - Violation of protection order. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 20CRB0115 B. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Alauna Haddox. $100 in court costs. 10 jail days.
Steven R. Slone - Possession of drugs. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 20CRB0115 A. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Alauna Haddox. $100 in court costs. 10 jail days.
Steven R. Slone - Violation of protection order, driving under suspension (fail/reinstate) and no operator's license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Albert L. Gilmore - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Albert L. Gilmore - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
James A. Turner III - Possession of marijuana. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Eric L. Theobald - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Eric L. Theobald - Counterfeit tag. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James A. Turner III - Court suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
PIKETON MAYOR'S COURT
March 2, 2020
Jody J. Smith - Possession of drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.