The most common blood type is O positive. Because of this, O positive blood is constantly in high demand at blood centers, as it has the highest proportion of people needing it. O negative blood is the universal donor of blood, as it can donate to any type of blood possible. The universal receiver of blood is AB positive, as it can accept any other type of blood out there. In total, there are eight types of blood: A, B, AB, and O, all of which can be either negative or positive for Ag antibody spikes.
2. World Stationery Day
This holiday is observed every last Wednesday of April and this year it will be held on April 26. We use the day to celebrate all stationery which includes pens, pencils, paper, staplers, erasers, highlighters, markers, postcards, crayons, and adhesive tape. Stationery is used for written correspondence and is an important tool of correspondence. Since prehistoric times, humans have made use of a wide variety of tools and implements to write letters, pass across messages, or preserve information. Today, stationery still plays a major role in our society despite the advancement in technology.
3. April 26 in History
In 1994, Nelson Mandela won the presidency in South Africa’s first multiracial elections.
In 1986, the world’s worst nuclear disaster occurred at the Chernobyl power plant in the Soviet Union.
In 1968, students seized the administration building at Ohio State University.
In 1941, the first organ was played at a baseball stadium in Chicago.
