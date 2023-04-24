1. O positive

The most common blood type is O positive. Because of this, O positive blood is constantly in high demand at blood centers, as it has the highest proportion of people needing it. O negative blood is the universal donor of blood, as it can donate to any type of blood possible. The universal receiver of blood is AB positive, as it can accept any other type of blood out there. In total, there are eight types of blood: A, B, AB, and O, all of which can be either negative or positive for Ag antibody spikes.


