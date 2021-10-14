Dear Editor,
Jasper Elementary completed it’s first year of carrying out the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program during the 2020-2021 school year— and earned the highest level awarded by the Ohio PBIS Network to first year schools!
The PBIS program involves teaching students expected behaviors in a consistent and positive way, modeling and acknowledging those behaviors, and helping ALL students meet expectations and be successful. PBIS has been shown to improve student achievement, student behavior, and school climate.
The teachers and administrators considered several existing positive behavior programs in action at other schools throughout the region, but decided to create a unique program built around the specific needs of the student population attending Jasper Elementary.
At Jasper Elementary, Principal Jessica Brust and her team actively promote “High Five Redstreak Pride” and focus on five main expectations:
- Be Safe
- Be Positive
- Be Kind
- Be Responsible
- Be Respectful
Jasper Elementary School of the Scioto Valley Local School District in Piketon, Ohio, will be honored at the 2021 Ohio PBIS Showcase in conjunction with the Ohio Leadership Advisory Council virtual conference on Dec. 9, 2021.
- Jennifer Chandler, Piketon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.