1. DOE holding virtual meeting regarding A-plant demolition
This week, the U.S. Department of Energy is hosting a virtual meeting to discuss environmental data from air monitoring at the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Piketon.
The first meeting took place on Tuesday, but the next meeting is set for Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. Those wishing to attend can do so by visiting www.portsvirtualevent.com and they can submit questions either before, during, or after the meeting at ports-demo-questions@pppo.gov
2. First Baptist hosting Fall Festival
WAVERLY- Coming to town later this month, the First Baptist Church of Waverly will be hosting its Fall Festival.
Open to all community members and for free, the festival is set for Sunday, Oct. 24 between 3 and 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Life Center on 304 E. Second St.
See inside for more details.
3. Oct. 13 in History
On Oct. 13, 1792, President George Washington laid the cornerstone for the White House. On Oct. 13, 1903, Boston defeated Pittsburgh in baseball's first World Series. On Oct. 13, 1983, The Space Shuttle Challenger, carrying seven, the largest crew to date, landed safely at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. On Oct. 13, 2010, After being underground for a record 69 days, all 33 miners trapped in a Copiapo, Chile, mine were rescued.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
