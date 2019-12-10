The annual Write In Red - Red Ribbon Week Essay Contest conducted during Red Ribbon Week, Oct. 21 through 25, for all middle and high school students was a huge success. Students were given a red pen to write an essay for the contest about how to prevent drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse. Each participating middle and high school submitted their school's winning essay to the Paint Valley ADAMH (alcohol, drug addiction and mental health) Board. One student from each county was selected to receive a $500 scholarship to any accredited college or university.
We are pleased to announce that the following students were awarded a $100 prize for winning their school's essay contest and a $500 scholarship for winning the county contest:
• Joycelyn Trimmer, Washington High School - Fayette County
• Neveah Durham-Tate, Fairfield Middle School - Highland County
• Anonymous Author, Westfall Middle School - Pickaway County
• Brooklyn Exline, Eastern High School - Pike County
• Avery Brown, Chillicothe High School - Ross County
Paint Valley ADAMH Board Executive Director Penny Dehner stated, "Each year the students provide absolutely the best essays, touching our hearts and opening our eyes as we realize how the environment impacts their lives. It is so energizing to see our youth take a proactive stand against drug, alcohol and tobacco abuse by sharing their personal stories, doing research into relevant issues and explain their determination to remain drug free."
The following students from Pike County were school winners and awarded $100 for the Write In Red Essay Contest:
• Dalyn Exline, Eastern Middle School
• Olivia Cornwell, Piketon High School
• Raymond Z. Stapleton, Piketon Middle School
• Gracie Satterfield, Western High School
• Haley Cress, Western Middle School
• Isabella Newsom, Waverly High School
Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.