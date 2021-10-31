MARRIAGES

Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, July 1-Aug. 2, 2021:

• Michael Wayne Murray of Waverly, 60, Retired, and Becky Lynn Murray of Waverly, 53, Retired. 

• Sable Rosana Kessler of Waverly, 25, Teacher, and Kevin Paul Canales of Rome City, Indiana, 26, Self Employed. 

• Karen Sue Grubb of Piketon, 44, Homemaker, and Walter Vernon Asbury III of Piketon, 54, Disabled. 

• Alton Leon Perdue of Piketon, 75, Retired, and Candice Ann Brewster, 73, Retired. 

• Bobbie Jo Yoakem of Piketon, 38, Homemaker, and Shawn Allen Butterbaugh, 38, of Piketon, Truck Driver. 

• Alexus Bell Hart of Lucasville, 25, Unemployed, and Austin David Burton, Lucasville, 23, Loader. 

• Stephanie Lynn Stiltner of Latham, 30, Walmart, and Jacob Derick Keesee of Latham, 33, Corvac. 

• Jessany Elissa Sue Mayes of Waverly, 18, Scioto Residential Services, and William Riley Gilmore III of Waverly, 19, Save A Lot. 

• Allie Jean Whitesed of Waverly, 22, and Brion Michael Peoples of Chillicothe, 21, Iron Worker. 

• Brittany Michelle Trent of Beaver, 26, Phlebotomist, and Vincent Christopher-S. Music of Beaver, 26, N/A. 

• Teresa Ann Hart of Piketon, 54, Retail, and George Arthur Horsley of Waverly, 58, Operator. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments