The JB Wilson and Garnet A Wilson is proud to announce this years’ scholarship recipients. This scholarship has been helping Pike County graduates since 1980. JB and Garnet had hoped they would bring their degrees back to Pike County (but it was not a requirement) and many are using their education right here. We have doctors, lawyers, teachers, nurses, engineers, superintendents and many more. They both would be so proud and that we’ve currently assisted over 500 graduates with their educations.
This years’ winners were presented by our Board, Eastern, Piketon and Western were presented by our Trustee Blaine Beekman. Jim Brown, Trustee, presented at Waverly. The Community winners were notified by Tammie Brown, our Executive Administrator and our Chairman of the Board is Glenda Williams.
The JB and Garnet A Wilson 2021 recipients are:
Community Winners
Gage Mills
Hailee Silcott
Eastern High School
Tiffany Burkitt
Andria Lester
Piketon High School
Gracelyn Hablitzel
Elizabeth Gragg
Waverly High School
Alyssa Madden
Sydney Laney
Western High School
Brooklyn Leedy
Ian Jones
Congratulations to all our winners. Each recipient will receive up to $9,000.00 per year and we will follow them through a PhD if they so desire.
