The Southeast District of the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio (CAAO) installed officers for 2021 at their annual winter conference. Those installed were: Washington County Auditor Matthew Livengood as President, Jackson County Auditor Tiffany Ridgeway as Vice President and Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher as Secretary/ Treasurer. Richard Hoffman was the installation officer during a virtual ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The district works closely with the CAAO Columbus office to monitor legislative proposals that impact local taxpayers and to initiatives that assist County Auditors in carrying out their duties. During 2021 we anticipate much activity with continuing changes in a variety of state and local tax issues and other legislative initiatives that assist COunty Auditors in carrying out their duties.

The CAAO includes all 88 Ohio County Auditors. It was established to promote and protect the interests of the taxpayers of Ohio and to improve the administration of county government.

