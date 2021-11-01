1. CTC no longer requiring masks on campus
The Pike County Career Technology Center announced that as of Monday, Nov. 1, students, staff, and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask in their Piketon building. Following the Scioto Valley Local School District, CTC will be adhering to the new Mask to Stay/Test to Play Option introduced by the Ohio Department of Health last week.
Masks will still be available, and students and staff can continue wearing their own mask or a school provided mask at their own discretion.
2. AAA: Gas prices drop in Ohio; National average posts smallest increase in a month
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $3.183 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.183
Average price during the week of Oct. 25, 2021 $3.216
Average price during the week of Nov. 2, 2020 $2.009
3. Nov. 3 in History
On Nov. 3, 1921, Milk drivers on strike dumped thousands of gallons of milk onto New York City's streets to protest the drink's varying prices on the market. On Nov. 3, 1957, The Soviet Union launched Sputnik II with the dog Laika, the first animal in space, aboard. On Nov. 3, 1964, For the first time, residents of Washington, D.C., were allowed to vote in the U.S. presidential election. On Nov. 3, 1964, Lyndon B. Johnson was elected the 36th president of the United States.
