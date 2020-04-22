Final-round voting in the Leader of the Pack Cutest Pet Contest continues through Thursday, April 23.
There are six finalists, including one cat and five dogs.
Go to newswatchman.com and click on the Leader of the Pack contest link to vote.
Final-round contestants are Smoak, Fidget, Joey, Buddy, Vinny, and Pancake!
Voting is open to the general public, limited to persons 18 years of age or older. Each vote has a charge of 50 cents. There is no limit to the number of votes a person can make. Voting totals will be posted online as they are received.
Prizes for winners include:
Grand Prize of $200
Second Prize of $100
Third Prize of $50
The contest is sponsored by McCormick’s Extermination, Carpet One Floor and Moore, T.McKee Company, LLC, Pet Valu, Autotech Service Center, Walmart, Friendly Paws Pet Supplies and Grooming, Vallery Ford, Ciro Italian Kitchen and Bar, and Country Crust Bakery.
The following comments about each of the finalists were provided by their owners:
• Pancake, Circleville: Pancake is an adorable and petite four year old. He is the greeter of the house who enjoys welcoming our guests. His hobbies include head butting family with excitement, bossing his big sister (Muffin) around, sunbathing, and chasing squirrels by running around to the windows throughout the house. Pancake is not afraid to belt out a MEOW when he wants attention or to tell us that his big sister is trapped in the closet. VOTE for Pancake!
• Vinny, Athens: Vinny is a great support and companion during this scary time. Even though this one’s in a league of his own, he should be a shoe in for the win. Whether it be his soft and sleek fur or his warm and loving ear, Vinny is always happy to see you and looking for his next ear scratch or belly rub. Friends to dogs, cats and kids alike, this goofy boy will always keep you smiling with his loving demeanor and funny expressions. Vote for Vinny!
• Buddy, Athens: Buddy is three months old; he loves his pig squeaky toy and is so playful with his three brothers. He likes to bite their tails and hangs on while they drag him around on the floor. Buddy is the best and smartest ol’ pup you’ll ever find. Please vote for Buddy the clown and cutest puppy around.
• Fidget, Circleville: Fidget was born in the Circleville Area Humane Society. He was the runt of the litter. He had to have some extra care, being the smallest puppy. With love and TLC, he made it. He was adopted and very much loved. Fidget loves dogs and is spoiled rotten. He likes to sleep with his tongue hanging out. He is a blessing and a cherished member of our family. Vote for Fidget!
• Smoak, Laurelville: Smoak is a Blue Shepherd. She is now fully grown, but this is our all-time-favorite pup pic. She is still super soft and beautiful. She looked like a teddy bear when she was a pup. Vote for Smoak!
• Joey, Athens: Joey loves the kids and her senior dog brother, Griff. She is the first puppy in the home for around 10 years, has turned her family’s life upside down – in a good way! She is truly loved and adored by her family. Vote for this adorable puppy, Joey!
