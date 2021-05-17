Chillicothe– As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a culvert rehabilitation on U.S. 23 in Pike County.
PIK-US 23-15.35 (PID: 105097) - It is proposed to rehabilitate the structure on US 23 at the 15.35 mile mark in Pike County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Pee Pee Township.
The existing structure is a 66” concrete pipe. The rehabilitation of the structure includes the lining of the culvert with a 60” liner pipe.
The project will not require new right-of-way.
The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State. The environmental commitment date is 7/30/2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded 12/13/2021.
Written comments should be submitted by June 14, 2021, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor P.O. Box 467; 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov
The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.
