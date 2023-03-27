sullys

Sully’s in the Valley, located at 5642 Beaver Pike, is open for business and offers pizza, subs, burgers, salads, ice cream and more. Sully’s in the Valley is open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., and closed on Monday.

 Submitited photo

A new place to eat is open in Pike County: Sully’s in the Valley, located in the heart of Beaver, is now open for business.

The business is located at 5642 Beaver Pike and co-owned by Steve Adams, his son Josh Adams, his daughter-in-law Kristy Adams and cousin Eric Sullivan.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments