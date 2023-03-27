Sully’s in the Valley, located at 5642 Beaver Pike, is open for business and offers pizza, subs, burgers, salads, ice cream and more. Sully’s in the Valley is open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., and closed on Monday.
A new place to eat is open in Pike County: Sully’s in the Valley, located in the heart of Beaver, is now open for business.
The business is located at 5642 Beaver Pike and co-owned by Steve Adams, his son Josh Adams, his daughter-in-law Kristy Adams and cousin Eric Sullivan.
“It (the restaurant) was his (Steve Adams’) idea,” Sullivan said. ”It is a veteran-owned and operated restaurant.”
Sullivan said that the Adams’ had been in the food business, doing concession stands for 26 years. Sullivan also noted that the Adams family settled in the area 200 years ago, and actually Adams Road is named after the family.
“Steve got into the concession business back in the 80s or early 90s, and he did that for 20-some years. Then he got the idea that instead of being on the road all time, which is hard work, they decided, ‘Well, someday maybe we can open a restaurant.’”
When Sullivan asked Adams where he would like to open a restaurant, Adams replied, “As close to home as possible.”
Sullivan said there was a building that was where the restaurant is. That building was from pre Civil War times, and it was a mercantile store. When Morgan’s Raiders came through Pike County, in July of 1863, Sullivan said they looted the store.
The building was bought by the Sullivan and Adams’ in 2017, but was in such a state of disrepair it was more cost effective to tear that building down and build a new building than trying to repair the old building.
“That was the beginning,” Sullivan said. “Then in 2017 the pandemic hit, so we had to delay. We delayed and we delayed, because you couldn’t find anybody to build anything. So everything just slowed, and it started to speed up last year.”
“We want to highlight the history of Beaver,” Sullivan said.
“One part of the (Adams) family started a dry goods store: Adams Dry Goods, which has been here since the 1800s. Mabel and Frank (Adams) ran that, and then Frank’s son,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said that as Wal-Mart and other chain stores started to pop up, it was harder for the family to keep their store open.
The walls of the restaurant are covered with pictures of basketball teams from the 1930s and pictures of the old schools and some of the other old buildings in the village. There is even a sign from the Adams’ dry goods store.
“The design: we wanted to be like a pseudo 50s type of atmosphere, like a diner’s type,” Sullivan said. “The unique thing we have, and it’s the heart and soul of the restaurant, is a brick oven. It’s a brick oven pizza restaurant in southern Ohio. You don’t see many of those.”
Sullivan said that they don’t just do pizza. The menu includes subs, hot dogs, burgers and sandwiches, salads and even ice cream and milkshakes.
“Our objective here is to have really great food at an affordable price,” Sullivan said. “We use really high quality ingredients. The food quality is number one, because if you have good quality food people will come back.
“We’re not a fast food place,” Sullivan said. “We’re a hometown diner-type place which is for the people in the local area.”
Sullivan also said they plan to put tables out on the patio in the summer. The mount for TV outside is already in place, and Sullivan plans to line up some live music to have outside.
Online ordering is also available or you can call the restaurant at (740) 226-8292.
Hours for the restaurant are Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and closed on Monday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.