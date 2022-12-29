COLUMBUS, Ohio – Winter weather brings an influx of interesting bird species and birding prospects to the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. State wildlife areas feature diverse habitats and are open to the public year-round. These areas offer excellent places to view winter birds.

Some of Ohio’s breeding birds migrate out of the state during the winter, but cold weather drives other species here. Snow buntings, Lapland longspurs, dark-eyed juncos, short-eared owls, and pine siskins are among the species that are found in winter. Resident birds such as cardinals, screech-owls, woodpeckers, and many hawks remain in Ohio year-round.


