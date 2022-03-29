WAVERLY —Pike County bibliophiles have waited for the day that the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library will open the doors at its new facility.
When that day will come remains unknown, but the News Watchman recently received an update as to the latest on the project six years in the making.
“It’s important for the public to understand where the project stands and to be transparent in our work and efforts,” said Library Director Natosha Massie. “Even though plans are in order to modify the new location’s blueprints, all sponsored areas will be included as originally planned. Our community is giving, vibrant, and rich in fellowship; therefore, the community deserves the best facility and services we can offer.”
What has prolonged that process, the library says, is due to the wide-ranging impact of COVID-19. As a result, building material costs skyrocketed and the project took a backset “to general survival and the overall health and wellness of the community.”
The library now projects the $3 million facility designed in 2015 would cost more than $4 million today due to inflation. For this reason, there are ongoing efforts to modify the Second Street building’s design currently set to be 19,000 square feet. Earlier designs indicated the new building would have a local history room, reading rooms, conference rooms, and more.
Finding funds through grants has also become more competitive, and the ability of individuals and businesses to sponsor such projects became severely limited. GAWPL is considering fundraising efforts, such as a private developer partnership, loans against its Public Library Funding they receive from the state, loans from the USDA, and adjusting the amount of its levy for operating expenses to fulfill needs.
Its fundraising campaign so far have seen support from hundreds in the community.
Here’s where numbers stand:
- $1.15 million raised
- Approximately 630 constituents
- Nearly 1,570 gifts and pledges
“To all of those who have supported us monetarily, in encouragement, or both, we extend our deepest gratitude,” the library shared in a released statement.
While the main branch will be in Waverly, GAWPL said the new location will benefit all Pike Countians regardless of zip code.
“More space and a different location provide opportunities for mentor programs, increased participation in educational programming, an increase in the number of materials we offer, more technology space for job search help, and other excellent benefits,” GAWPL said. “All branches of the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County are important, and it’s through a strong main branch that we can focus on important community needs in each corner of the county.”
Since opening in 1939, the library has provided the community with free resources, programs of interest, and access to technology.
GAWPL has since expanded to four locations in each part of the county and partners with First National Bank by providing a designated space inside our Eastern and Western locations to offer their services. Rural community members can go to their local library and do their banking all in the same place without excessive travel.
“It may be taking longer than originally anticipated, but rest assured we are still working hard to make our new main library a reality,” GAWPL said. “We extend our deepest appreciation to our patrons and our community for not only financially supporting our library, but also for the patience that has been shown and the continued encouragement we receive on a daily basis.”
Donations can be made directly to the library, and also to the Pike County Library Foundation, Inc., a 501 ©(3) organization. If you are interested in making a donation towards The Next Chapter and our new main library facility, please contact the library for more information. Or to make a donation online, visit www.pikecountylibrary.org/donate.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.