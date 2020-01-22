Atomic Credit Union has donated $2,000 to the 2020 Piketon Wing-Ding. This event is part of the 4th of July celebration, offering free food, events, entertainment, activities and fireworks!
Pictured is Piketon Branch Manager Terri Corriell with Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer.
Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 15 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.