Atomic Credit Union donation to Piketon Wing-Ding
Buy Now

Atomic Credit Union has donated $2,000 to the 2020 Piketon Wing-Ding. This event is part of the 4th of July celebration, offering free food, events, entertainment, activities and fireworks!

Pictured is Piketon Branch Manager Terri Corriell with Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 15 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 49 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.

Load comments