After a whirlwind of allegations and rumors surrounding his integrity, former Waverly Police Chief Zach Dixon submitted his letter of resignation to the mayor’s office on Friday.
Last month, it was reported that Dixon had allegedly appeared in a sex tape video and distributed the tape to employees. The story even claimed that in many of the videos Dixon was seen clothed in his police uniform.
At the time of the report, the News Watchman reached out to Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton, who stated that he had no factual information on the reports but that his office had immediately began an investigation on the claims. Despite reports of Police Department employees threatening to quit if Dixon wasn’t terminated, Mayor Kempton says he was notified of no such occurrence. The mayor also reported on no official findings in the investigation up to the point of Dixon’s resignation on Friday afternoon.
Dixon’s official letter of resignation, which was provided in a News Watchman exclusive interview with the mayor, reads the following, “Please accept this letter as my immediate resignation as the Police Chief for the Village of Waverly. I will return all items in my possession, belonging to or provided by the Village of Waverly immediately.”
Upon review of the resignation, Mayor Kempton issued the following statement, “I have received and accepted the resignation of Zach Dixon from the position of Waverly Police Chief on this day, May 14, 2021. Effective immediately, John Winfield will be moved to the position of Interim Police Chief for the Village of Waverly. In this role, Mr. Winfield will assume all responsibilities of Police Chief and has the full authorities of the position of Police Chief. Please support Interim Chief Winfield in his duties.”
As for the details of the Interim Police Chief position, the mayor released the following statement regarding Winfield's rate of pay for the position, “John Winfield has been moved to the position of Interim Police Chief. In this position he has the same responsibilities and duties of Police Chief. As such, he is entitled to receive compensation for the position he is performing. Please move his salary to the beginning pay rate of Police Chief ($23.30/ hour), effective May 14, 2021." This letter was directed toward the County Auditor's Office.
All official documents in this report are attached to this story on the News Watchman website. This report will be updated as more factual information becomes available.
