(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine this week announced that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed the following public health orders:
First Amended Revised Order to Limit and/or Prohibit Mass Gatherings in the State of Ohio, with Exceptions. Changes include:
Wedding receptions, funeral repasts, proms, and other events, whether or not food is served, at banquet facilities shall comply with previously signed health orders, including those regarding restaurants and facial coverings.
Events at banquet centers no longer have a 300-person limitation, so long as they comply with other health orders.
Addenda to Director’s Second Amended Order that Provides Mandatory Requirements for Youth, Collegiate, Amateur, Club, and Professional Sports and Provides Mandatory Requirements for Entertainment Venues. Changes include:
The maximum number of spectators in any indoor sports venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.
The maximum number of spectators permitted in any outdoor sports venue shall be 30% of fixed, seated capacity.
The maximum number of patrons permitted in any indoor entertainment venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.
The maximum number of patrons gathered in any outdoor entertainment venue shall be 30% fixed, seated capacity.
Both orders became effective at 12:01 p.m. on March 2, 2021.
