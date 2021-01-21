Ross County, Ohio, The United Way of Ross County COVID-19 Recovery Fund, has continued to award grants to local organizations nearly 11 months after the pandemic began impacting the area. Due to the generosity of the Ross County Commissioners and PACCAR INC, since April of 2020, the United Way of Ross County has awarded forty-four COVID-19 grants totaling $561,000. Recipients of grants include the following:
Adena Local Schools, The Assistance House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Buck Fifty, Carver Community Center, Cheryl's House of Hope, Child Protection Center, Children's Hunger Alliance, Chillicothe City Schools, Chillicothe Civic Theatre, Chillicothe & Ross County Public Library, Church Triumphant, Easter Seals, Elizabeth's Hope, First Wesleyan Church, Good Samaritan Network, Huntington Kindness Cupboard, Integrated Services for Behavioral Health at Zane Trace, Church of Christ in Christian Union --J216 Ministry, Jr. Achievement, Majestic Theatre, Mighty Children's Museum, Military Veterans Resource Center, Paper City Mentoring Project, Pioneer School, Quinn Chapel Church, Ross County Christian Academy, Ross County Coalition for Domestic Violence, Ross County Community Action, Ross County Outreach and Recovery Center, Ross County Park District, Ross County Social Service Council, YMCA of Ross County, Ross Pike Educational Service District, Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center, Southeastern Local Schools, St Mary's Saint Vincent DePaul Society, St. Peter's St. Vincent DePaul Society, Tabernacle Baptist Church, The Salvation Army, Unioto High School, United Way of Ross County, Zane Trace Local Schools and Zion Baptist Church.
There are two COVID-19 grant funds for schools and nonprofits still available for application in 2021:
The COVID-19 Micro Grant total up to $500 per agency or school and must go towards virus-related aid. The grants are open to any nonprofit or K-12 school in Ross County and are available until funds are depleted.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Grant has a $15,000 limit, must be supported by a detailed budget, and go towards virus-related aid. The grants are open to any nonprofit or K-12 school in Ross County until funds are depleted.
Among the needs the funds will support are the purchase of sanitizing equipment, cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment, and technology needs.
"We are very pleased to be able to support so many local nonprofits through this difficult time," says Rick W. Smith Sr., president and CEO, United Way of Ross County. "The United Way of Ross County was one of the first United Way chapters in the world to launch a COVID-19 Fund, and while we wish we could do more, the Board of Trustees and our staff are very pleased with the level of support we have offered.” Smith adds, “Through the agencies we support, we are making a positive impact on the lives of our community members."
The United Way of Ross County continues to raise money for the COVID-19 Funds. Please consider donating by visiting our website at unitedwayross.org. Any donation size will help make a difference to
the citizens served through the United Way of Ross County.
Grant requests are also submitted through unitedwayross.org. For more information, please contact the United Way of Ross County at (740) 773-3280.
