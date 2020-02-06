Names in bold print are on All A Honor Roll

7th Grade

Harry Blair

Josh Brewster

Noah Carroll

Cutter Clay

Emma Durham

Hannah Frey

Ethan Gedeon

Jagger Grooms

Drew Haggy

Jaxon Humphrey

Tyler Kerns

Kameron Janes

Jonathan Kinney

Nathaniel Kinney

Anthony Main

Kerrigan Marhoover

Landon Marhoover

Piper Martin

Clarissa McJunkin

Seth Nance

Jordan Perry

David Preston

Ayden Riggs

Wesley Satterfield

Diane Sexton

Cheyenne Seymour

Jaden Shanks

Alex Siliven

Zoey Stevens

Breleigh Tackett

Megan Whitley

Taylor Wilburn

Xavier Wilt

8th Grade

Morgan Barnett

Andrew Beckett

Michael Bennett

McKinsie Brace

Johnathan Brannan

Zane Burton

Lillian Chandler

Haley Cress

Cecil Dearth

Jesse Dunn

Kasey Garrett

Mia Glass

Jamie Gray

Abagail Hatfield

Regan Hutchinson

Jayden Jones

Scotlyn Jordan

Finley May

Desirae McJunkin

Roxanne Milar

Dean Montgomery

Cheyanne Newton

Logan Ott

MacKenzie Patton

Katelynn Penwell

Trevon Price

Cyrus Ramsay

Jared Reinsmith

Sophie Rhoades

Tessa Risner

Haylee Sandlin

Elexys Scharbrough

Tori Schuyler

William Seymour

McKenna Silcott

CeCe Stamper

Tyler Tackett

Alexis Tilley

Lauren Ware

Kaden Wireman

Kiefer Yinger

