Names in bold print are on All A Honor Roll
7th Grade
Harry Blair
Josh Brewster
Noah Carroll
Cutter Clay
Emma Durham
Hannah Frey
Ethan Gedeon
Jagger Grooms
Drew Haggy
Jaxon Humphrey
Tyler Kerns
Kameron Janes
Jonathan Kinney
Nathaniel Kinney
Anthony Main
Kerrigan Marhoover
Landon Marhoover
Piper Martin
Clarissa McJunkin
Seth Nance
Jordan Perry
David Preston
Ayden Riggs
Wesley Satterfield
Diane Sexton
Cheyenne Seymour
Jaden Shanks
Alex Siliven
Zoey Stevens
Breleigh Tackett
Megan Whitley
Taylor Wilburn
Xavier Wilt
8th Grade
Morgan Barnett
Andrew Beckett
Michael Bennett
McKinsie Brace
Johnathan Brannan
Zane Burton
Lillian Chandler
Haley Cress
Cecil Dearth
Jesse Dunn
Kasey Garrett
Mia Glass
Jamie Gray
Abagail Hatfield
Regan Hutchinson
Jayden Jones
Scotlyn Jordan
Finley May
Desirae McJunkin
Roxanne Milar
Dean Montgomery
Cheyanne Newton
Logan Ott
MacKenzie Patton
Katelynn Penwell
Trevon Price
Cyrus Ramsay
Jared Reinsmith
Sophie Rhoades
Tessa Risner
Haylee Sandlin
Elexys Scharbrough
Tori Schuyler
William Seymour
McKenna Silcott
CeCe Stamper
Tyler Tackett
Alexis Tilley
Lauren Ware
Kaden Wireman
Kiefer Yinger
