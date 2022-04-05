WAVERLY — On Monday, the Pike County General Health District reported two more COVID-19 related deaths.
With the passings of a 54-year-old male and a 33-year-old male, the county’s death total is now 114 since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
Both of these deaths took place in late March, PCGHD said in its Facebook post. Nearly 40 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the year, but several of these deaths actually took place in 2021.
“As a reminder, case investigation was already completed, and close contacts were already notified of potential exposure,” PCGHD concluded in its post. “No other information will be released at this time.”
According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the level of community transmission in Pike County remains low- meaning the new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population is fewer than 200 per 100,000.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 48.4% of the county has received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday.
Those in need of COVID-19 test kits can find them at the PCGHD lobby located at its 116 South Market St. Waverly location.
