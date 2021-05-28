McDermott, Ohio – Troopers at the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a plane crash that occurred today around 10:50 am. The plane stuck a hillside in a wooded area near Sheep Ranch Hollow Rd, off State Route 104.

The plane was a 2015 Lancair Evolution that was occupied by the pilot and one passenger. Both occupants were killed on impact.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Scioto County Sheriff Dept., Union and Rush VFD and Scioto Squad 2. The FAA and NTSB have been contacted and are conducting their own investigation.

At this time, the names of both occupants are not being released until all family is notified.

