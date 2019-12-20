Students in Cristi Thompson’s family and consumer science classes at Waverly High School recently held a toy drive for the Waverly Fire Department.
According to Thompson, her students ran a toy drive at the school and also held a toy drive on Saturday at Walmart while the Waverly Leo Club was holding a coat drive there.
On Tuesday, the students donated the toys to Waverly Fire Chief Randy Armbruster and Assistant Chief Jeff Minshall.
Armbruster said that it is great to see the students get involved with the community.
The Waverly Fire Department held a toy drive on Dec. 7 at Rural King.
Students in Thompson’s class also recently donated hand-made blankets to the Waverly Police Department.
